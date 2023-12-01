The Dutch football players have won at Wembley. At halftime, national coach Andries Jonker’s team led 2-0 thanks to goals from Lineth Beerensteyn. England came back with goals in the 59th and 61st minutes. In injury time, Ella Toone decided the game: 3-2

The more than 70,000 spectators present were excited with a light show before the match. The English team of national coach Sarina Wiegman could really use the support, as only a win was enough to have a chance at last year’s Olympic Games. The four previous matches at Wembley were all won and the last official home defeat was even in 2005. The Dutch team have never played in front of such a large audience.

Vice world champion England kept Andries Jonker’s team in their own half in the opening phase. This led to a dangerous shot from attacker Lauren James in the 11th minute, which goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar just managed to get her fingertips behind.

Immediately afterwards, striker Lineth Beerensteyn received a deep ball from Victoria Pelova. Through the clutch, Beerensteyn (27) got a good shooting opportunity, which she used coolly.

The Dutch team then took over the initiative at Wembley. During the few threatening moments for England, the audience immediately cheered up. After a ball hit the crossbar by Jill Roord it became 2-0 10 minutes before half-time. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, named best British football player of the year, made a mistake on a soft low shot by Beerensteyn.

