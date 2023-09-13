The Dutch VDL is once again at the forefront when it comes to new things! Nice job Wim!

We all know what Frans Timmermans did to us, right? What misery has he plunged us into with his unrealistic plans not to sell cars with fuel engines by 2030?

Everything must be electric, because that is better. Or rather, that just shifts the problem. Because the energy still has to be generated and a large part still comes from old-fashioned coal-fired power stations. Or worse, with one like that environmentally friendly wood plant.

Or you do what the Dutch VDL is doing now. You come up with something innovative and with that you will at least tackle the problems that Timmerfrans has caused. And what that is? A hydrogen-powered truck Naturally!

Dutch VDL is going to do something innovative

After the collaboration with Toyota, VDL is integrating their fuel cell technology into VDL’s zero-emission trucks. In this way, transport and logistics must also become emission-free and can also be used for the intended purpose.

Yes, the hydrogen that goes into the VDL truck also has to be produced and that also costs a lot of energy. We know. But that’s not what this is about. The point now is that trucks can finally drive emission-free and that they can also go a long way without having to spend hours at the charging station.

That’s what’s innovative about it.

The first test truck is now in operation and 4 more are being built. These 5 trucks will continue to do their tests for the next 5 years and then Toyota – and perhaps VDL too – will decide what will happen next.

In any case, we wish them luck. More hydrogen please!!

