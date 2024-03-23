The Netherlands will not participate in the European Championship for players under 19 next summer. The Dutch team narrowly lost to France in qualifying (0-1), meaning that qualification for the European Championship is no longer possible. Bayern Munich talent Mathys Tel crowned the match winner in the 52nd minute by using a penalty kick.
23-03-24
