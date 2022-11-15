Vladimir Putin has messed up with a large group of admirers in the Netherlands with his ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Only the Forum for Democracy supporters remain fully sympathetic to Russia’s actions.
That according to the latest International Barometer of the Clingendael Institute. Together with the Kieskompas research institute, a representative group of Dutch people are regularly surveyed to find out how they view international developments. This time, Russia was once again under scrutiny.
In the previous poll – done before the war in Ukraine started – about 20 percent of the Dutch polled rated the Russian president as ‘pretty cool’. People could relate to his tough nationalism and his conservative ideas. On closer inspection, many admirers now let him fall hard. There is virtually nothing left of understanding for the Kremlin. More than two thirds of the Dutch (71 percent) now see Russia’s urge to expand as a threat to their own security; That’s double from the previous poll.
The 20 percent of the Dutch who, until this war, felt the necessary affinity with the muscle politics from Moscow, appeared in the previous Clingendael poll to be mainly found in the supporters of PVV, SGP, BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), JA21 and Forum for Democracy (FVD). ). But four of those parties have now returned to that admiration.
According to Monika Sie Dhian Ho, director of Clingendael, Russia’s foreign policy is being monitored more critically than before because more is also reported about it. “On the one hand, the Dutch are less enthusiastic about Russian nationalism and insofar as they are still enthusiastic about conservatism in Russia, that does not prevent them from thinking that Russia can be a threat.”
chilled
Only the FVD supporters persist in warm Kremlin sympathy. While that has cooled considerably among supporters of the PVV, SGP, BBB and JA21, understanding for Putin has even increased among the FVD supporters since the invasion of Ukraine. Sie Dhian Ho suspects that this has to do with leadership. “For example, in the first debate on the invasion of Ukraine, you saw how Caroline van der Plas (BBB) supported the Dutch government from her first intervention in a hard course against Russia. She distanced herself from Russia while her BBB supporters feel quite an affinity with Russian conservatism, as we had measured earlier. In the same debate, Thierry Baudet argued in favor of understanding the Russian desire to have a sphere of influence in Ukraine. He previously blamed NATO for the war.”
“Forum’s supporters follow the leader in his rhetoric who is much more pro-Putin and understanding of Russian foreign policy.” Sie Dhian Ho thinks that the way in which the various supporters inform themselves also plays a role. Those of FVD often inform themselves via social media and e-mails from their own circle, the supporters of other parties have a more diverse media use.
Before Sanctions
It is also remarkable in the research (done among 5000 people, who were approached in the first half of October 2022) that a large majority of the Dutch (68 percent) support the sanctions against Russia outright, even if the consequences are economically painful here. . Despite increased heating costs and more expensive petrol at the pump, 44 percent say they are even in favor of stricter sanctions. ‘Only’ 18 percent want to roll back the sanctions in order to alleviate their own economic pain.
“A large majority of the Dutch are apparently willing to pay the economic price for foreign policy in a kind of war economy. That did surprise us. The threat is perceived as close. It’s a war in Europe. There is also the realization of who is next if Russia continues to come back to the decolonization of the Soviet Union in this way. Think of the Baltic countries that are members of NATO. In that case, it all comes very close.”
A large majority of the Dutch are apparently prepared to pay the economic price for foreign policy in a kind of war economy
The Dutch think more than before in safety terms on the European continent, the poll shows. All this therefore also includes considerations that are quite difficult for the Dutch population, such as reducing dependence on Russian gas, increasing defense spending (from 48 to 65 percent believes that more spending is justified) and the sanctions policy. “The broad support for this that emerges from our research is unprecedented,” says Sie Dhian Ho.
Hardly understanding
Finally and also striking: where there is hardly any understanding for Vladimir Putin’s warfare, most Dutch people do not think in terms of collective guilt. Not the Russians, but the Kremlin bosses did this, the investigation shows. There is therefore no broad support for canceling the Haarlem Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky festival or breaking off relations between the Hermitage in Amsterdam and the museum of the same name in Saint Petersburg. However, 48 percent of the respondents believe that Dutch companies should no longer be active in Russia.
