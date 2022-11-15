That according to the latest International Barometer of the Clingendael Institute. Together with the Kieskompas research institute, a representative group of Dutch people are regularly surveyed to find out how they view international developments. This time, Russia was once again under scrutiny.

In the previous poll – done before the war in Ukraine started – about 20 percent of the Dutch polled rated the Russian president as ‘pretty cool’. People could relate to his tough nationalism and his conservative ideas. On closer inspection, many admirers now let him fall hard. There is virtually nothing left of understanding for the Kremlin. More than two thirds of the Dutch (71 percent) now see Russia’s urge to expand as a threat to their own security; That’s double from the previous poll.

The 20 percent of the Dutch who, until this war, felt the necessary affinity with the muscle politics from Moscow, appeared in the previous Clingendael poll to be mainly found in the supporters of PVV, SGP, BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), JA21 and Forum for Democracy (FVD). ). But four of those parties have now returned to that admiration.

According to Monika Sie Dhian Ho, director of Clingendael, Russia’s foreign policy is being monitored more critically than before because more is also reported about it. “On the one hand, the Dutch are less enthusiastic about Russian nationalism and insofar as they are still enthusiastic about conservatism in Russia, that does not prevent them from thinking that Russia can be a threat.”