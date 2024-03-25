The Dutch national team starts the practice match against Germany in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening with poor statistics. The Dutch team played 45 times against Germany and the then West Germany. Twelve of those meetings resulted in a victory and sixteen ended badly. Most mutual meetings (seventeen) ended in a draw.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
08:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dutch #team39s #match #Germany #resulted #resounding #victory #Koeman
Leave a Reply