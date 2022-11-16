The Dutch national team started its first training on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am Dutch time (12.30 pm in Doha) on a site at Qatar University, the training accommodation of the Netherlands during the World Cup. During a press conference, national coach Louis van Gaal said on Wednesday that the first few days “are mainly about acclimatization”. The temperature in Qatar, where it is almost winter, rises to over 32 degrees during the day. According to Van Gaal, that is “no advantage for people from a frog country”, but he is not worried because there is air conditioning in the stadium.

On Tuesday evening, the Dutch team arrived in host country Qatar after a six-hour flight. Immediately after arrival, the players trained behind closed doors. The team stays in the players’ hotel St. Regis, a “fantastic hotel” according to Van Gaal. “The facilities are great. The training field is top notch, it just couldn’t be better.” On Thursday, the Orange will talk to a group of twenty migrant workers, who have been brought into contact with the KNVB by the international workers’ union BWI. In light of the poor living and working conditions in controversial Qatar, the shirts worn by the players of the Dutch national team during the World Cup are being auctioned online. The proceeds from this will go to the migrant workers.