The Mexican team is disputing the Qatar World Cup and one of the most prominent players is Alexis Vega.
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad player, and now a Chivas player, is experiencing a good football moment, so much so that his name sounds loud in clubs on the Old Continent.
According to information from the portal transfers.netthe PSV Eindhoven He will not give up until he gets the services of ‘Pingo’, beating teams like Ajax and Wolverhampton, respectively.
If he continues with the same football level in the tournament, when it ends he could no longer return to Liga MX, and his destiny would be in the Eredivisie with the rojiblanco team.
Likewise, the first reports indicate that the figure with which the signing would be closed would be just over 12 million eurosan amount that the Dutch team led by coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy would have no problem disbursing.
For now, Alexis Vega and the Aztec team are already preparing to face their next match in the group stage, when they face their counterpart from Argentina, in the most vibrant game this weekend, to close with Saudi Arabia.
