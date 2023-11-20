The European Championship has been reached after the 1-0 win over Ireland. The run-up to the tournament in Germany starts now. Eight months in which sub-topper Oranje hopes to develop into a fighting machine that no one in Europe likes to play against. First stop, after the trivial match against Gibraltar tomorrow evening: the European Championship draw on Saturday, December 2 in Hamburg.
Maarten Wijffels
