The Dutch national team defeated Sarina Wiegman’s England 2-1 in Galgewaard Stadium in the group stage of the Nations League. In Utrecht, the teams of Orange national coach Andries Jonker and Wiegman, who was national coach of the Netherlands between 2017 and 2021, kept each other in balance until shortly before the end of the match. Lieke Martens had given the Netherlands the lead in the first half and Alessia Russo had put England back on level terms after more than an hour of play. In the closing seconds of the match, substitute Renate Jansen scored the winning goal.

Martens’ 1-0 was well deserved after more than half an hour of play, but the way in which the goal was achieved was questionable. Jackie Groenen blocked a long ball from Stanway, which then ended up at the offside Daniëlle van de Donk, who passed it back to Martens. The former world football player of the year shot with control. There was no video referee present, so the refereeing error could not be corrected. This is how the 1-0 ended up on the scoreboard despite Van de Donk’s offside position. England was stronger in the second half, but after Russo’s 1-1, the Netherlands did not settle for a draw. Martens served Jansen in the last minute and the FC Twente player shot the ball with her right beautiful in the top right corner.

The Dutch national team made a bad start in the Nations League, the tournament in which qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris can be enforced. Last Friday it lost 2-1 to Belgium. In October, the Netherlands will play twice against Scotland, which drew 1-1 against Belgium on Tuesday. After two games, Belgium now leads with four points group A, followed by England and the Netherlands with three points each. Scotland is last with one point. The winner of the group will compete in the semi-finals for qualification for the Games.