Dutch people will probably spend a record amount in restaurants and cafes this year. This is reported by the knowledge platform FoodService Institute Netherlands (FSIN), which expects total turnover to grow to 22 billion euros. That is almost 16 percent more than last year and also more than in the last year before the corona crisis. However, the question remains to what extent entrepreneurs can benefit from these rising expenses.

