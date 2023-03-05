Frank Hogerbits wrote on his Twitter account: It seems he has to clarify something. My work is not based on the work of Saleh Muhammad Awwad.

He added that his research began in 2014, noting that his predictions first gained media attention in April and May of 2015.

He pointed out that these two months were followed by several earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale.

Within a few hours, this tweet was seen by more than a million people on Twitter.

The Dutch earthquake expert was responding to tweeters saying that he relied in his predictions about earthquakes on the research of the Iraqi scientist, who tweeters say is a professor at the College of Science at the University of Baghdad.

This is not the first time that the Dutch scientist has spoken about Awwad, as he wrote a tweet on February 7, that is, a day after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and predicted its occurrence 3 days ago.

He attached the tweet with a link to the Iraqi scientist’s study on the impact of planetary alignment on phenomena such as tides and earthquakes.

He said at the time that some researchers make allegations without conducting correct research, in response to some denying the idea of ​​the Iraqi scientist.