A few days ago, Dutch scientist Frank Hoogrebits tweeted on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), saying: “Today two planetary conjunctions converge with Mercury and Venus, with two lunar conjunctions with Jupiter and Uranus. On September 6, another convergence occurred with Mercury and Venus,” anticipating a group of tremors. Strong soon between September 5 and 7.

The Dutch seismologist returned to his warnings about two weeks ago, when he warned of the occurrence of an earthquake whose magnitude could exceed 8 degrees on the Richter scale due to what he called “the alignment between the Earth and the planets Mars and Neptune, as well as the lunar geometry with the same two planets.” He also warned that the Earth is moving slowly between… Planets Mars and Neptune.

He added at the time that lunar engineering with the planets Mars and Neptune could soon lead to a strong earthquake, and lunar engineering would likely lead to an increase in seismic activity on August 29, explaining that lunar engineering usually causes a major seismic event, and it is difficult to determine the area that will be exposed to danger and activity. Seismic.

He warned that there was a great possibility of aftershocks occurring in or near the earthquake area, and said that the region west of Portugal, Spain and Italy must be on alert.

Hogrebets had previously warned of the possibility of a devastating earthquake, most notably the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, which left more than 50,000 dead and tens of thousands injured. He expected this devastating earthquake to occur 3 days before that, while scientists insist on the impossibility of prediction. The occurrence of earthquakes and earthquakes.

The epicenter of the Moroccan earthquake was located southwest of the city of Marrakesh, 320 kilometers south of the capital, Rabat, and circulating video clips documented the moments of panic and destruction that followed the earthquake.