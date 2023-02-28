“The critical planetary geometry convergence on March 2 and 5 could lead to significant to very large seismic activity, possibly even a massive earthquake around March 3-4 and/or -6,” Hogrebits said, in a recent video, released by his institute on Monday evening. March 7″.

He added, “On the second day of March, we see a convergence in planetary engineering. This matter will be very important, and it may also happen on the fourth and fifth day.”

And he continued: “On the first day we have Mercury, the Sun and Mars together. And they will be followed early on the second day by Earth, Venus and Jupiter together. And within 9 hours, there will be another planetary conjunction, including Earth as well. That will be critical.”

And the Dutch scientist explained: “As a result of the convergence of the two planets, a large to very large earthquake (above 7 or 8 degrees) may occur, perhaps on the third or fourth day … and also on the sixth or seventh day of March, with the full moon.”

And he added, “All these data will make the first week of March very critical. I am not exaggerating nor trying to create fear. But we should not underestimate these matters.”

Regarding the location of the seismic activity, Hogrebits confirmed that “the data suggest the western coast of North America, the Kermadec Trench, or perhaps the Philippines, Indonesia, or even northern Japan.”

“Regardless of the forecast, if you are in an earthquake-prone area, you should be extra alert,” he concluded.

It is noteworthy that Hogrbit became famous, after his tweet spread in which he warned of a major earthquake in Turkey, days before it occurred in large areas of Turkish lands and Syria, killing more than 50 thousand people.