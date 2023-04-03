The Dutch countryside is largely characterized by vast, monotonous fields and meadows. Sociologist Arjen Buijs, who researches the interaction between humans and nature at Wageningen University, calls this the ‘functional, large-scale production landscape’. And it is not the landscape that the Dutch prefer to see, he says. “If you let people choose between this landscape and the small-scale cultural landscape as we had before the Second World War, 80 to 90 percent choose the latter.”

Nevertheless, the BoerBurgerBeweging seems to defend that large-scale production landscape, says Buijs. “Caroline van der Plas says it is so beautiful, with seagulls and crows. But people prefer to see flowers, meadow birds and hares.”

Buijs distilled from conversations with 59 farmers, rural people and city dwellers in his dissertation (2009) preferred images for nature and landscape. In addition to the functional large-scale production landscape and the Arcadian landscape with small-scale agriculture, there is also the wilderness landscape. “With rough, sometimes wet nature,” says Buijs.

Out surveys in which Buijs has contributed over the past fifteen years, it appears that higher educated people and people from the city have a greater preference for the rougher nature. While the lower educated, the elderly and people from the countryside prefer to see a more raked landscape.

Agnes van den Berg, former professor of Experience and Appreciation of Nature and Landscape at the University of Groningen, recognizes this image. “Differences in preferences are concentrated along the rugged or groomed dimension,” she says.

According to Van den Berg, originally an environmental psychologist, all kinds of psychological effects play a role in these preferences. She refers to one survey they did two years ago coordinated among 2,250 people – commissioned by the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure. The survey was representative of the Dutch population over the age of 18. Among other things, people had to indicate to what extent they agreed with statements such as ‘nature is at the service of man’; ‘in nature I experience something that transcends man’. ‘fish may be released in lakes for sport fishing purposes’, ‘man is part of nature’.

Ruler or partner

The researchers deduced from the answers to what extent people see themselves as rulers over nature, or as part and partner. Lower educated people and people with a right-wing political preference have a more anthropocentric attitude, says Van den Berg. According to her, it has to do with a sense of control, among other things. “The elderly and the lower educated feel a vulnerability, and want to do something about it.” Therefore, they generally prefer a more nurturing landscape that shows human control.

Highly educated people and people from the city, on the other hand, have a more ecocentric attitude. “The more people alienate nature, the more they idealize it,” says Van den Berg. According to Buijs, urban dwellers look for a contrast in nature with the tightly regulated, gritty city. “And that is rugged nature, with little human influence.”

According to Van den Berg, “one image is not better or worse than the other”. That is why she finds the polarization in the nitrogen and nature discussion so unfortunate. “Many ecologists label rugged nature as the best, often not realizing that it is a moral judgment. There should also be other images of nature.”

The survey also shows that most Dutch people consider nature important, the main reason being that it is the basis for all living things. But if they have to choose, they prioritize climate and environment over nature. Women are more involved and concerned about nature than men and young adults (18-39 years). More than eighty percent think it is a shame that animal and plant species are disappearing from the Netherlands. Two-thirds say that the government is primarily responsible for improving nature.

A similar picture emerges from the survey that researchers at Wageningen University have used since 1996 and almost every four years to measure public support for nature. The last time that happened in 2021More than 1500 people participated. This shows that women, the higher educated and people with a Dutch background attach more importance to nature conservation. But here too, nature does not score highly if people have to indicate its relative importance; health care and education are at the top. When asked whether agriculture should take more account of nature or focus primarily on food production, 80 percent sided with nature.

Rows of pollard willows

But, Buijs wonders, what should that farm nature look like? For him, given the current political context, this is the most important question. “If the vast majority of people prefer the Arcadian landscape to the monotonous manufacturing landscape, why don’t we try to get more of that?” he says.

Fort ramparts and pollard willows at Retranchement in Zeeuws Vlaanderen.

Van den Berg agrees. They are already working on it, they both say. For example, the Netherlands Cultural Landscape Association has been working for years to restore all kinds of landscape elements in the Ooijpolder, near Nijmegen: rows of pollard willows, hawthorn hedges, herb-rich strips along the fields, pools, faded bank slopes. This also restores biodiversity. Farmers have signed long-term contracts to set aside parts of their land for this, and receive compensation for it. In this way, the agricultural landscape as most Dutch people want to see it slowly emerges.

Last September, the Delta Plan Biodiversity launched the plan to reintroduce such landscape elements throughout the Dutch agricultural landscape. Van den Berg encourages it. “Many people like a combination of wilderness nature and a cultivated landscape with those landscape elements.” Buijs agrees. “Almost everyone likes a varied landscape.”