The Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters regained consciousness four months after the crash in training that had caused fear for her life, the SD Worx team said. “Amy Pieters’ condition has evolved. She is now conscious. This means that she can communicate lightly, non-verbally. She recognizes people, understands what is said and is able to do more and more tasks,” she says. press release. “Doctors cannot yet say what consequences and residual capacities Amy will have from the brain injury,” the team added.
The accident
The 30-year-old cyclist fell in late December during a training camp in Calpe, near Alicante, Spain, sustaining severe brain damage. After a first operation at the Alicante hospital, she remained in a coma for a long time before being transported to a hospital in the Netherlands on 6 January. Since mid-February you have been following a neurological rehabilitation program in a specialized institution. Track specialist, Pieters was a three-time American racing world champion (2019, 2020, 2021) with compatriot Kirsten Wild and European road champion in 2019.
April 28, 2022 (change April 28, 2022 | 19:22)
