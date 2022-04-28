The Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters regained consciousness four months after the crash in training that had caused fear for her life, the SD Worx team said. “Amy Pieters’ condition has evolved. She is now conscious. This means that she can communicate lightly, non-verbally. She recognizes people, understands what is said and is able to do more and more tasks,” she says. press release. “Doctors cannot yet say what consequences and residual capacities Amy will have from the brain injury,” the team added.