Due to the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Senegal, it can get busy on the road earlier than usual, writes Rijkswaterstaat. According to the traffic organization, the peak of the evening rush hour normally comes around 5:38 p.m., but with the kick-off at 5 p.m., many people are expected to hit the road earlier. “So keep in mind that we can expect the first traffic jams from 3 p.m. and that it can be really busy around 4 p.m. around the major cities and junctions.”
Because the World Cup takes place in the winter this time, the impact on traffic is greater, according to Rijkswaterstaat. In winter it is busier on the road, the weather is worse and it is dark earlier.
Rijkswaterstaat also expects to see a World Cup effect on the highways in the other matches in the group stage. In the knockout phase it is different: because those matches are on the weekend or after eight, the traffic disruption is probably less.
Tactics and basic eleven: it was seldom as clear as with this Orange
The Netherlands will play its first World Cup match against Senegal at 5 p.m. National coach Louis van Gaal tried out his World Cup plan for the first time in March.
The Dutch national team had just completed a failed European Championship led by Frank de Boer (eliminated in the round of 16 against the Czech Republic). The players mainly thought that De Boer had not been clear enough in his communication and playing style. So yes, now the choice for Van Gaal was understandable. And clearly Van Gaal was. Immediately.
The Dutch national team in action for the first time this World Cup
The most controversial World Cup in football history started last Sunday. In the opening match, traditionally completed by the host country, Qatar lost 2-0 against Ecuador.
The tournament in the same group (A) also starts on Monday for the Dutch national team, which will face Senegal at 5 p.m. Dutch time. The African champion saw his star player Sadio Mané drop out in the run-up to the World Cup with a fibula injury.
Two matches will also take place in Group B. In it, England will take on Iran and the US will play against Wales. On Sunday, the captain of the Iranian national team, Ehsan Hajsafi, was critical of the government in his home country, which has violently suppressed mass street protests in recent times, at a press conference.
Senegal
–
The Netherlands
United States
–
Wales
This year, the World Cup will not take place in the summer for the first time. Due to the high summer temperatures in Qatar, in 2015 – five years after the allocation surrounded by corruption – it was decided to hold the tournament in November and December. The World Cup is controversial, in particular because of the human rights violations that took place during the construction of the stadiums and the overall infrastructure for the World Cup.
NRC writes a daily report of the matches and other important and striking events surrounding the World Cup in this blog.
