Rijkswaterstaat expects earlier evening rush hours because of the Netherlands-Senegal Due to the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Senegal, it can get busy on the road earlier than usual, writes Rijkswaterstaat. According to the traffic organization, the peak of the evening rush hour normally comes around 5:38 p.m., but with the kick-off at 5 p.m., many people are expected to hit the road earlier. “So keep in mind that we can expect the first traffic jams from 3 p.m. and that it can be really busy around 4 p.m. around the major cities and junctions.” Because the World Cup takes place in the winter this time, the impact on traffic is greater, according to Rijkswaterstaat. In winter it is busier on the road, the weather is worse and it is dark earlier. Rijkswaterstaat also expects to see a World Cup effect on the highways in the other matches in the group stage. In the knockout phase it is different: because those matches are on the weekend or after eight, the traffic disruption is probably less. See also Economy - In Latin America employment is recovering, but one in two is informal The A2 near Eindhoven, Thursday morning. Photo Rob Engelaar/ANP

Tactics and basic eleven: it was seldom as clear as with this Orange The Netherlands will play its first World Cup match against Senegal at 5 p.m. National coach Louis van Gaal tried out his World Cup plan for the first time in March. The Dutch national team had just completed a failed European Championship led by Frank de Boer (eliminated in the round of 16 against the Czech Republic). The players mainly thought that De Boer had not been clear enough in his communication and playing style. So yes, now the choice for Van Gaal was understandable. And clearly Van Gaal was. Immediately. Read the entire analysis of the national coach’s World Cup tactics here: It was seldom as clear as with this Orange

