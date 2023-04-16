A member of the Dutch party de Graaf called the shelling of the Donetsk Armed Forces on Easter a war crime

Marcel de Graaf, a member of the Dutch Forum for Democracy (FVD) party, called the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Easter a war crime. About this he wrote on your Twitter account.

“Ukraine shelled the cathedral in Donetsk during the celebration of Orthodox Easter. Deliberate shelling of civilian targets is a war crime,” the politician said.

De Graaf also added that Western countries should stop supporting the criminal Kyiv regime.

Earlier it became known that on the night of April 15-16 near the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, where the Easter service was held, rockets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell. The parishioners were forced to urgently evacuate. One person died and six were injured in the incident.