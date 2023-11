Monday, November 20, 2023, 7:40 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Months late, there was finally white smoke at the Guggenheim in New York, which has announced its next director and CEO, Mariët Westermann, a position she will take office on June 1, 2024. Her profile is distanced from that of her …

This content is exclusive for subscribers