The seats of the Lightyear 0 may have come from Recaro, but otherwise the Dutch car brand tried to do almost everything itself. And that turned out to be a bridge too far. Isn’t it wise to enter into a partnership with a company that knows the tricks of the trade? One that faced (or stands) for exactly the same challenges and survived?

Co-founder Lex Hoefsloot tells in the podcast go-getters that a collaboration between Lightyear and Tesla wouldn’t be such a bad idea: ‘This could be a logical partner for Lightyear,’ he begins, ‘but that also applies to other manufacturers.’ Should the Dutch car manufacturer then forget about its own car and only supply the solar panels?

That will keep Hoefsloot in the middle for a while, but Hoefsloot thinks that they can mainly help the manufacturers: ‘Many manufacturers have a problem. They have to accelerate electrically, or their strategy is not distinctive enough. For us, such cooperation is “something natural”. You can also switch faster through a partnership.’

Tesla has been a match for Lightyear before

Developing a solar roof for Tesla shouldn’t be much of a problem for Lightyear; they’ve done it before. In 2020, the company tested a converted Model 3 with solar panels. You can see it in the photos above. And perhaps that is the right business case: take an efficient car that has already been further developed and stick your solar panels on it. Sono Motors does this too.

The co-founder also seems to be steering towards this a bit: ‘We solve the biggest problems of electric cars. That is the range, the charging stations and the costs. These are the three factors why people do not drive electrically. You hear them come back on every birthday. There is no other way than that there is a market for such a product. A hundred percent.’