The US roadmap to overcome China in the technological career is to hinder the development of Beijing in this area. To do this, the Biden Administration carried out a process of conversations and negotiations with allied countries that have a key role in the chips industry, making the Dutch asml veto the sale of her pointer lithographic machines – need to manufacture advanced processors – to China. Now, Trump’s government is studying new formulas to contain the technological development of the Asian giant after the launch of Deepseek, among which is to block Asml’s work on Chinese soil. In this context, the firm seems to have left the line marked by Washington, as it has recently announced the construction of a new plant in Beijing.

ASML plans to build a New Reuse and Repair Center in China This year. This is indicated by its annual report published on Wednesday, which frames this center in its circular economy plan, which aims to achieve 90% reuse of used parts Previously in the assembly chain for 2025. The Dutch company, which already has repair facilities in the Asian giant integrated with specialized personnel, wants to lift a new key center “in manufacturing reuse”. In addition, ASML places this movement in a strategy to stimulate its growth.

This decision occurs after US, Dutch and Japanese representatives met, last February, to discuss the restriction of Asml and Tokyo Electron engineers in their maintenance work In Chinese territory. Washington is interested in Asml, a company that manufactures the powerful EUV machines that allow to develop advanced semiconductors, get rid of China.

However, the Asian giant is key to the firm’s domain, as he concentrated More than 35% of its sales in 2024replacing Taiwan as the greatest market of the firm. Thus, China is a key piece in the ASML gear, a company that has more than 80% of the world lithographic market. The US is aware of the impact of ASML on the chips industry, whose advanced versions are fundamental for the development of AI, and therefore its strategy of containment on China is to reduce its activity in the Asian country.

In fact, the Biden administration harden the tone in its conversations with the Netherlands, pushing Amsterdam to study a Limit to ASML repair capacity in China. At the moment, the company continues to execute these tasks, although it remains to know if the US pressure will end up modifying the European firm’s plans.