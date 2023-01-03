The Dutch fleet is getting older and older.

Buying a new car in the Netherlands is almost impossible. Coincidentally, yesterday we had an overview of the cheapest cars in the Netherlands in 2022. It was striking that they are cheap in a relative sense, but in an absolute sense 15 grand is a lot of money for an A-segment car without air conditioning. So what do you get, everyone drives a used car.

The RDW reports that we Dutch people do that en masse. More than 5 million passenger cars are more than 10 years old or older. That has some drawbacks. Firstly, there are hardly any electric cars among them. Just under 3,000 of those 5 million is an EV. There are also engines in that category that are even dirtier in terms of emissions. The heavy tax burden (intended to encourage environmentally friendly driving) is so high that people have to choose an older car: a newer one is simply too expensive.

The category younger than 5 years is unfortunately quite small in the Dutch fleet. Of this category, 12% is electric, a considerable share. In total there are now 343,677 electric cars on the road, all of which are of course very fresh. At least most of them. At the moment it is only 3.1 percent, but the share of electric cars this year was already more than 20%. So we are on the right direction. Not as well on track as in Norway, where 80% is an EV!

In Limburg, they are a bit slow to embrace new technology: only 7.3% of them. the cars is electric. In Flevoland, people are more than willing to go for an EV: 11.5 percent of all cars in Flevoland are electric. We do have a small side note, the RDW has probably looked at where the number plates of the Dutch vehicle fleet are registered. Many new electric cars are leased and perhaps the figure of 11.5 percent says where most leasing companies are located…

What about company cars? Well, we haven’t all started buying new electric vans yet, according to the figures. There are 403 electric commercial vehicles older than 10 years on Dutch roads. These are therefore rare museum pieces. The share of the newer commercial vehicles is ‘5 times higher’, but yes: 5 times little is still quite little. To paint a shocking picture: 88.5 percent of all commercial vehicles still have such an old-fashioned diesel engine on board.

