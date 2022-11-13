Update/videoAn explosion in the Turkish city of Istanbul has left six dead and 81 injured. Two of them are in very bad shape. Dutch tourists who were in the area got the shock of their lives after the huge blow. “Everyone ran away.”



Nov 13 2022

The bomb went off in the popular shopping street Istiklal Street, near Taksim Square. That square is located in the European part of the Turkish metropolis. Dutchman Arnoud van Doorn, former councilor for the municipality of The Hague, was on his way to an appointment in the area when the explosion took place. ,,I’m completely shaken,” he says on the phone. “Something exploded about 30, maybe 50 meters from me. It was unreal, everyone started screaming and running.”

As he tells his story, ambulances and helicopters can be heard in the background. An ambulance worker wants him to go to hospital, but Van Doorn refuses, he says. “I have minor injuries. It could have been much worse. Thirty seconds later and I hadn’t been there. I had the best luck in the world today.” See also Terrace troubles

Get out

Ricardo Hinderiks (24) from Deventer was also shocked when he heard the huge bang with his mother. He couldn’t see the explosion itself, but immediately saw a lot of people running towards him. “Everyone ran. That was very weird. Our first reaction was also: get out of here. We fled into a store, but we soon had to leave because they were closing.”

Hinderiks was shopping with his mother for a day in the center. At 11 am they were already on Taksim Square. They wanted to have something to eat in the center, but that didn’t happen when the bomb went off around half past four. After the attack, Hinderiks quickly managed to get a taxi that took them to the hotel. ,,They were all full, but we were lucky that two people happened to get out in front of us. I’m glad we don’t have anything. An hour before the attack, we were also standing at the spot where the bomb went off.” See also Europe's security: NATO and Russia remain castled but open to dialogue

despicable

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “the perpetrators of this despicable attack will be exposed,” he said just before leaving for the G20 summit in Indonesia. A bomb may have caused the explosion, Erdogan confirmed this afternoon. It is still unknown who is behind the attack. According to authorities, it is probably a suicide attempt by a woman.

Emergency services have cordoned off the entire area. Photos and videos are circulating on social media showing a huge amount of havoc.



State broadcaster TRT reported that people are being urged to avoid the area. Shortly afterwards, the Turkish media regulator announced a temporary ban on further reporting to avoid panic among the inhabitants of the metropolis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it currently has no indications that Dutch people have become victims of the explosion. They are in contact with the local authorities about this. See also Order of Mother Teresa is again licensed to accept foreign funds

Officers block the street where the explosion took place © Reuters



Turkey was hit by a series of deadly bombings by the Islamic State group and exiled Kurdish groups between 2015 and 2017. Istanbul was also the target of several attacks.

no football

Many shopkeepers in the Beyoglu district, where the street is located, closed their shops after the attack. Football club Besiktas of Dutchman Wout Weghorst has canceled his match on Sunday evening.

Explosion in Istanbul. © RV





© Reuters

