Klaas KnotKlaas Knot, the president of De Nederlandsche Bank, is a satisfied person. The economy is running at full speed, unemployment is low, people's purchasing power will increase next year and even savings interest rates will rise. The rapid decline in inflation is particularly a welcome development, says Knot in an interview with this site. “It's actually going quite well.”
Pete Vogels
Latest update:
10:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dutch #economy #DNB #39Wages #continue #rise #inflation #control39
Leave a Reply