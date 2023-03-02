And one of the followers of the earthquake expert, Hogrepets, wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for the effort you are making first. I have a question that I hope you will answer soon. I do not think that Lebanon is located in a dangerous earthquake zone, as the last tremor was the first time in my life that I felt it.”

She added, “Geologists say that Lebanon is exposed to strong earthquakes every 2,000 years, so what do you think?”

Hogrepets responded to the follow-up question, saying: “There have been strong to large earthquakes throughout history in the Levant, including Lebanon.”

Hogrebites attached his commentary to a map with an overview of the known earthquakes that have struck Lebanon since 551 AD, and said: “It is impossible to determine exactly when and where the next earthquake will occur in this region.”

dangerous week

After the earthquake that struck Tajikistan near the border with China, Hogrepets returned to the headlines again, thanks to its prediction of the earthquake, and its warning of the “first week in March.”

The pioneers of social networking sites shared a video clip that the Dutch seismologist published in his daily bulletin on February 19.

Hogrebits expected that there would be “seismic activity in the area near the Chinese border,” and added that “an earthquake may occur on the 21st or 22nd of this month,” which surprised many, given the occurrence of the Tajikistan earthquake in the early hours of the morning of the 22nd. February.

“The first week of March is going to be critical,” Hogrepets warned, in a new video.

“There may be some seismic increase between February 25 and 26, but maybe not much,” he said, noting that “the first week of March will be critical.”

He pointed out that “there will be a large planetary and lunar geometry. On the second of March, we see a group of critical planetary geometry, and also on the fourth and fifth.”

He concluded, saying, “We can witness a significant increase in earthquakes, and some strong seismic events in the first week of March,” noting that “he will go into details of the first week of March in one of the following updates (the videos he publishes).”