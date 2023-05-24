Despite all the price increases, the Dutch continue to donate money to charities. However, they have become slightly less generous compared to a year ago.

The Philanthropy Advice department of ABN Amro MeesPierson compared the giving behavior of more than a thousand Dutch people with a year ago. What seems? The number of donors has remained virtually the same at 81 percent of all Dutch people over the age of 18. The amount that people donate is lower than a year earlier.

The share of people who donate an amount between 50 and 250 euros or more than 250 euros has fallen by 8 and 7 percentage points respectively. At the same time, the number of donors who give up to 50 euros has increased in one year from 41 to 56 percent. The Dutch give on average between 50 and 100 euros per year.

ABN also investigated the reasons for this shift. The increased inflation (50 percent), high energy prices (48 percent) and a possible impending recession (45 percent) are the main explanations. Incidentally, almost one in two Dutch people say they would like to donate more money if their budget would allow it.

ABN not only sees the amount of the donation falling, it also signals a shift in the number of charities to which people donate. The number of people who give money to just one charity has increased from 13 percent in 2022 to 20 percent in 2023. The number who support two to five charities has plummeted from 59 to 45 percent.

It is striking that the share of people who donate to five to ten charities has risen again from 6 to 11 percent. According to ABN, this could also explain the increased popularity of individual donations compared to periodic donations and fundraising campaigns.

"For example, when people are obliged to donate periodically, they drop out more quickly – especially in times of increasing costs," notes Frank Aalderinks, head of Philanthropy Advice at ABN Amro. "Although many Dutch people have been forced to reduce their donation budget, the willingness to donate among the Dutch is still remarkably high."

The top 3 categories that people care about the most has remained unchanged. For example, people still prefer to donate to charities and social organizations related to health, care & welfare, followed by humanitarian aid and human rights, and nature, the environment and animals as a third.



