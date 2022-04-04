The Dutch have invested considerably more in their garden in the past two years. The turnover of 700 garden centers last year exceeded 2 billion euros for the first time.

Turnover was 3 percent higher than in 2020 and all records were already broken in that first corona year with a turnover increase of 20 percent, Tuinbranche Nederland announced today. “In March 2020, we were attacked by the corona pandemic, which led to us staying at home en masse. We started making it more pleasant in and around the house and the Dutch started working en masse in their house and garden,” says Frank van der Heide of Tuinbranche Nederland.

It is striking that last year went even better, despite the fact that the garden centers had to remain closed in the first months of the year due to the corona measures. However, the share of purchases via the internet rose from 20 to 29 percent.

Climate change plays a role

Another trend that the trade association recognizes is that consumers are thinking more about climate change. “People are aware that they can do something themselves to make the garden cooler in the summer by planting more greenery. The growth is therefore not only in product groups such as barbecues and garden furniture, but more plants, trees and flowers are also being sold. When it rains hard, the water in a garden with plants also runs off more easily. And municipalities are encouraging measures such as green roofs and water buffers such as rain barrels and infiltration crates,” says Van der Heide.





Although prices rose somewhat last year, sales have also increased, according to Van der Heide. He is therefore convinced that the Dutch have rediscovered gardening. "In the garden you always have sitters and diggers. Over the years, less attention has been paid to greenery, but now you are really seeing a revaluation for, among other things, vegetable gardening. There is more fun again."

Vegetable gardening trend among young people

Garden expert Romke van de Kaa, permanent columnist of this site, recognizes the trend of vegetable gardening. ,,I give lectures and get questions from readers and I really see more interest in vegetable gardening, especially from young people. I live next to a nursery and see the demand for edible things increasing. Young people are also generally more environmentally conscious and are shocked when they read that there are many pesticides on their food from the supermarket.”

Still, Van der Kaa has yet to see whether the trend has permanently reversed. "There is clearly a corona effect. In the past two years, people have been more dependent on their garden. But if you look over a longer period of perhaps thirty or forty years, the time we spend gardening has decreased. Everyone is a dual earner to be able to pay the mortgage and hobbies outside the home take up a lot of time. I'm afraid a reversal in the long-term trend of less gardening is wishful thinking."