The Dutch company Prosus will buy Just Eat Takeaway.com for 4.3 billion dollars (about 4.1 billion euros), which will be the largest operation of the technological investor to date.

The cash agreement, to 20.30 euros By action, it is a 63% premium if compared to the closing price of Friday. “The acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com offers a unique opportunity for Prosus to build a European leader in the distribution of food at home and strengthen its position in a key growth sector, complementing its existing presence in the cast of food at home outside from Europe, “companies said in a joint statement.

Just Eat Takeaway.com, based in Amsterdam, operates in 17 international markets and connects 61 million customers with more than 356,000 local partners.

The Executive Director of Prosus, Fabricio Bloisi, said in January that the company had about 20,000 million dollars to grow in Europe.