The Netherlands is a bit smaller than the United States. Yet we buy almost as many electric Volvos.

The transition to (fully) electric is going smoothly if you look at the Netherlands. However, we are a drop in a very big bucket called the world. Especially when you look at the figures from other countries, you realize how things compare.

Volvo has announced the brand's global sales in 2023. The sales of the Netherlands were already discussed in an earlier article. What stands out? Well, the Americans bought about as many electric Volvos as we Dutch did. Just realize that a state like California alone is 10 times bigger than the entire Netherlands.

Volvo sales 2023

In the United States, Volvo sold 13,609 fully electric cars. In the Netherlands, the brand sold 16,255 cars, 62% of which were electric. In other words, 10,078 pieces. An interesting comparison.

Another large country and large car market: China. The Chinese are not that interested in an electric Volvo. In the huge country, Volvo sold only 3,281 EVs.

If we zoom out from the EVs and look at the whole picture, Volvo sold more cars worldwide. 294,794 Volvos in Europe in 2023, for example. An increase of 4 percent. In the United States, sales increased by 23%. In total, Volvo sold 708,716 cars worldwide last year. An increase of 15 percent compared to 2022.

This article Dutch people buy almost as many electric Volvos as Americans first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Dutch #buy #electric #Volvos #Americans