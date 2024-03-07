Instead of very expensive restomods, we now have low budget restomods. Also funny.

We regularly write about restomods that make us very excited, such as last week's Giulia restomod. Unfortunately, the disadvantage of these cars is that they are all extremely expensive. However, you can also make a nice restomod on a modest budget. A group of Dutch technicians in training proved this.

It is a project of the Bochane Groupwho gave their students three cars to create a low budget restomod: a 2003 Corsa, a 1998 Micra and a 1997 Clio. The students were given a year and a budget of €5,000.

The project has now been completed and there are three restomods based on cheap youngtimers. We'll go through them one by one.

Renault Clio

The most striking of the bunch is the Clio. This is mainly due to the color, which is clearly not original. Furthermore, the Renault is equipped with custom bumpers, a custom exhaust, a Clio Williams spoiler, different rims, 'angel eyes' in the headlights and a new steering wheel (which is unfortunately not in the photo).

Nissan Micra

The makers of the Micra have gone for a racy look, with blue striping and blue bucket seats with five-point belts. There are also matching blue brake calipers. For the better Fast & Furious work, there is a NOS bottle in the back. To top it all off, this Micra is equipped with a real side pipe.

Opel Corsa

The Opel Corsa is the least striking of the bunch, but this car is the most encrypted. This team has created the Corsa OPC that never existed: this car is equipped with the 2.0 Turbo from the Astra OPC, including the accompanying five-speed gearbox and OPC drive shafts. This means that this Corsa now has 250 hp, while the appearance is largely standard. A true sleeper.

