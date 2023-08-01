Summer in the Netherlands seems to literally fall into the water. So what do we do? We massively book a last-minute holiday to the sun. If you still want to go abroad, you should look carefully. Those who stay at home should wait patiently for better weather.

It is the most frequently asked question on Tuesday at TUI: Are there more last-minute bookings to the sun? ,,Absolutely”, say Petra Kok, spokesperson for the travel organization firmly. ,,We really see a huge peak this week in terms of bookings. Last month the number of bookings already increased, but this week it went even faster. People still want to go to the sun. Especially now that meteorologists say that the weather will not be good for another two weeks. It is very busy on our website and the number of customers at our physical travel agencies has also increased last week.

Turkey and Greece

TUI is not the only organization experiencing a storm. Price-free and D-Reizen have also seen an increase in the number of last-minute bookings in recent weeks. "There is much more demand, yes," says Marc van Deursen, director of the travel organizations. Two thirds of their customers are currently booking a last minute. A large part of them also go on holiday within three weeks. These trips mainly go to Turkey and Greece.

Just like at Corendon, where the number of last-minute bookings has also increased. “Many people want to go to Turkey, because the prices are slightly more attractive there. In Greece, people are also interested again. because the travel advice is green there. What does apply: you have to be flexible if you book something last minute. Not everything is free, or you have to fly from a different airport or on a different date,” says spokesperson Audrey Denkelaar.

Search, search, search

Last-minute holidaymakers at TUI prefer to go to a Mediterranean destination. But that is searching, searching, searching, says Kok. “Of course it is high season. Certainly the popular places are already full. Yet there is still some free. In Turkey and on the Canary Islands, hotels still have room.” Last-minute bookers should also not expect to be able to go on holiday for next to nothing. “Again: it is high season, many are already full. So you pay the normal price”, says Kok.

The fact that hotels are full is also because many Dutch people had already booked their holiday in the spring. "That was very hard. All records were broken then. After that it lagged behind with the last minute bookings: the weather was beautiful here. 'We'll just wait and see', many people will have thought. But now that the weather has been less than good for a few weeks, people are still booking a holiday to the sun," says Hanita van der Meer, spokesperson for travel umbrella organization ANVR.

Despite the fact that the Dutch are booking a last-minute trip abroad en masse, it is not raining cancellations at Europarcs in the Netherlands. Something else stands out. “A lot of last minute holiday homes are being booked for next week. It seems as if people choose safely and prefer to sit dry”, says spokesman Ron Moerenhout. “In addition, we see an increase in the number of indoor activities at campsites. People who are already there are trying to make the best of it.”

Weather in the Netherlands

Anyone who decides to wait for summer days in the Netherlands will have to be patient. Especially this week. "Today we are dealing with showers. Wednesday and Thursday will then be really less days. The sun does shine occasionally in between. With 18 to 19 degrees, there is no question of summer weather this weekend either. " Only in the second half of next week, according to meteorologist Jeroen Elferink of Weerplaza, it will improve somewhat. "Precipitation is decreasing and temperatures may rise to well into the 20s. The sun will also shine more often."

Those who really want summery, perhaps even tropically warm weather, should go to countries around the Mediterranean Sea, according to the weatherman. “Spain, Italy, Greece; It’s really warm and sunny there now.” Whether the Netherlands will still have to deal with tropical heat, Elferink does not dare to predict. “It is still too early for that. But at least it will be quieter and drier again.”

