At least, if you see how many violations have been made in the past 4 months. Then you can really think that we Dutch are true traffic criminals…

Numbers and lists. We love it. Yesterday you could already read the first New Year’s Eve list of 2022 here on Autoblog.nl, made by all of us @willeme. He also loves lists and that’s why he always votes for both the Top 2000 and the Top 4000 on Radio 10. He also thinks that Barbie Girl from Aqua should be number 1. Good lyrics and a layered composition, he says. A masterpiece. But all that aside.

We also love numbers. Especially if they are numbers that concern us all, such as the numbers we now have for you. The national government has revealed that the Dutch are true traffic criminals. So many offenses have been committed.

Dutch people look like traffic criminals

Now of course you want to know how bad the traffic behavior of you and your compatriots is. Well, hold on, here it comes. The past tertial (that’s a difficult word for ‘four months’) are here no fewer than 2,937,812 traffic violations were detected. Nearly 3 million in four months!!

And those are just the violations that have been fined, the vast majority of course go unpunished. And although that seems an awful lot, last year the Dutchman was an even bigger traffic criminal. In the same period in 2021, 2,977,737 Dutch people were ejected. So a small drop.

Most coupons are for too high a speed

Most traffic fines are imposed for speeding, 2,370,783 people were killed. This year there were more telephone users than a year earlier. While 47,438 people were seen holding a mobile phone last year, this year it was 66,150 people.

Finally, we can report that 358,108 traffic fines have been sent to a foreign traffic offender. That is more than the 330,867 in the same period in 2021. This is because there are a lot more tourists after Aunt Corrie. It is not yet clear how many of them will actually pay the fine.

Only the question remains; have you been caught this year?

Let us know in the comments!

This article The Dutch are true traffic criminals appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Dutch #true #traffic #criminals