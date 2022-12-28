The fact that people still have the feeling that we are increasingly at each other’s hair and are becoming more intolerant is due to what people see in the House of Representatives, on social media and in talk shows, for example. The SCP research shows that people are concerned that the relatively small group of people with more extreme opinions is getting bigger. They are also annoyed by protests that cause nuisance.

“The fact that people feel that the contradictions in the country are increasing is in itself a cause for concern,” warns Miltenburg. Because that will increase those contradictions. “If large groups of people think that polarization is increasing and that there is no longer room for debate, this can lead to hostile thinking. Like: the other is not listening anyway. There is also a danger that more and more people will shut themselves off from the public debate.”

In the report, the SCP therefore warns politicians and the media not to exaggerate differences too quickly. The researchers argue that ‘conflicts about values ​​and opinions are part of a democracy’, but that debates should also pay attention to nuance.