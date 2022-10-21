Although yesterday we had an extensive look at the remake of Resident Evil 4, many players still have doubts about this installment, especially related to the duration. After the remake of Resident Evil 3 disappointed many in this section, Capcom assures that there is nothing to worry about with the game that will arrive in 2023. In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer of this remake, was questioned before the duration of the title. While no specific information was shared, Kobayashi noted that this installment will be the same length as the original game. This was what he had to say: “When we started production on Resident Evil 4, we took into account what people thought was good [en los remakes de Resident Evil 2 y 3] and what we could have improved. The example is the game time of Resident Evil 4, which will be approximately the same as the original title. In HowLongToBeat, which takes the standard times of multiple people, it is mentioned that finishing Resident Evil 4 takes approximately 15 hours, an amount that can be doubled by trying to get everything. In this way, the remake could take this time. Along with this, Kobayashi mentions that while they will be faithful to the GameCube classic, we will also see a series of new paths. The Resident Evil 4 remake will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on March 23, 2023. In related topics, here you can see the new gameplay of this title. Similarly, the special editions of the game are revealed.



Editor’s Note: Although 15 hours sounds like a good amount of time, this is a bit of an exaggeration. If you already know what to do, it is very likely that finishing Resident Evil 4 will not take you more than 10 hours. However, the remake will introduce a couple of new features that will take even those who know this adventure like the back of their hands by surprise. Via: PC GamerThe post The duration of the Resident Evil 4 remake is revealed first appeared on Atomix.

