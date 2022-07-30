Ebb Software has indicated that the title will not have a photo mode.

Ebb Software has provided quite a bit more interesting information on Scorn through a content update on Steam. Important data has been revealed related to the duration, art book, photo mode and how the developers regard Scorn.

The game will be to the point and its duration will oscillate around 6 and 8 hours depending on the rhythm that the player takes in overcoming the different scenarios. They have also pointed out that the game it will not have photo modebut that its minimalist interface will favor taking screenshots.

The developers themselves consider their project as a double A: “It’s an independent production and a passion project! Although we started with just 4 people and a very small budgetsince then we have grown to what could be considered an AA project”.

Scorn will last around 6 or 8 hours and will not have a photo modeDetails about the soundtrack whose authors are Aethek and Lustmord granting a duration of two hours. In fact, they have already shared a sample of Encapsulated on Youtube. With respect to digital art bookEbb Software has stated that they will be 192 pages with exclusive material from the Scorn universe such as weapons, creatures, scenarios and much more. Both the soundtrack and the art book can be obtained with the deluxe edition.

Scorn will be released this next October 21 for Xbox Series X|S and for PC. It is a title that has suffered numerous delays and that I had planned to leave much earlier, but the good news is that the launch day to the Microsoft subscription service, Xbox GamePass.

