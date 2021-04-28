Resident Evil Village is receiving a flood of new news in the wake of his departure this coming week. Since the extension of your next beta, which will finally last a whole week, to the delay of its multiplayer mode Resident Evil Re: Verse, From which we informed you today, it seems that the fans will not have time to rest.

Now, the news in question would refer to the duration of Resident Evil Village, which, according to the users who have completed it, would be greater than that of the last releases of the saga, that is: Resident Evil VII and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

The duration of Resident Evil Village would be longer than that of Resident Evil 7 and 2 remake

You may wonder how this data can come from players, if the game has not yet been released. As they have commented various sources, several copies of the game would already be in the hands of some players, who would have been able to get a copy and complete the game completely. According to one of those players, having demonstrated possession of the game, the duration of his first game to Resident Evil Village was 13.5 hours.

Dusk Golem, a well-known insider who has leaked a lot of information about the game, has also shared the duration of the game of two other players, which would be 13.5 hours one of them and 15.5 hours the other. Both times are higher than those found in previous games in the series, which can be seen by looking at pages like howlongtobeat.

Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7.