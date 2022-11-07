One of the most anticipated games of next year is final fantasy xvi, of which more information has been revealed in recent days. It is so the director of this installment has confirmed how long it will take us to finish this adventureAnd you better get ready.

In a recent interview with EverEyeHiroshi Takai, director of final fantasy xvihas revealed that Finishing the main story of this installment will take us between 35 and 40 hours. However, this time will be greatly increased by completing all the side quests. This was what he commented:

“Devoting yourself solely to the story, you could complete the game in 35-40 hours. At the moment we do not have a precise estimate, but completing the different secondary content, the global longevity should reach the threshold of around 70 hours. After the game is over, there will obviously be New Game+, which will offer you the opportunity to re-engage in the story with more powerful enemies… I would be very happy if players would put themselves to the test with New Game+ and show extreme gameplay in live broadcasts”.

In this way, it is clear that final fantasy xvi it will be a long game, which could even take more than 70 hours for everyone who wants to go platinum. For its part, 40 hours is an industry standard today for these types of experiences.

Remember, final fantasy xvi will arrive on PS5 in the summer of 2023. In related topics, it is confirmed for how long this title will be a PS5 exclusive. In the same way, this is how the development of this installment goes.

Editor’s note:

More than the time, what I am interested in knowing is what the secondary missions will be like. If at the end of the day it ends up being just a series of “go and fetch me” tasks I highly doubt that players will manage to stay for 70 hours in this installment.

