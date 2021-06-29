THE TRUTH Cartagena Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 02:13

Two cellists on stage performing classical music and soundtracks, but with hints of humor. This is the show ‘Game of tones’ that the Duo Millos, formed by Miguel Baró Tomé and Miguel Torres Vicente, will offer next Saturday –9.30 pm– at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena. The musicians will play their cellos intermingling the melodies with little monologues, giving the show more dynamism.

The Duo Millos project arises with two clear objectives: the rediscovery of the repertoire for cello duo, and bringing it closer to the general public, combined with the conjunction of purely classical music and the most current.

The two cellists harvest a varied repertoire, which they accompany with humor and fun. A good example of the latter is included in the show ‘Game of tones’, in which soundtracks and popular themes are mixed with classical music.

The proposal incorporates other instruments such as piano and drums, as well as innovative elements with the intention of entertaining the public and “discovering that classical music is not so far removed, as many believe, since after all it is the germ of the whole current music “, explain the organizers of the event.

The Duo Millos concert will take place on the Terrace of the Wall and will be the first of those programmed in the cycle ‘Xtraordinary Nights’, by El Batel. Tickets are available at the auditorium box office and on its website (www.autitorioelbatel.es) at the price of 10 euros.

More concerts



The ‘Xtraordinary Nights’ cycle will continue on July 9 with the Italian-Spanish electropop duo Delaporte, formed by Sandra Delaporte and Sergio Salvi, whose latest work, published in October 2020, is entitled ‘The mountains’. Shuarma will follow on the 10th, also with a new album, ‘Trazos’, for which he has had the collaboration of Iván Ferreiro in ‘Quiero’.

Yllana will present ‘Splash’ on July 29, a gesture and pantomime theater show aimed at all audiences. The cycle will close July with three other events: the ‘show’ ‘Fabiolo connection’, by Rafa Maza (July 29); the concert by Mr. Chinarro, who will perform his latest album, ‘El bando bueno’ (July 30); and the guitar recital by El Twanguero, winner of the Latin Grammy for his work with Diego El Cigala (July 31). The cycle, sponsored by Estrella de Levante, will continue in August with more concerts and shows.