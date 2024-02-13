J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of the collector's box set for The Dunwich Horror Of Gou Tanabe. The box will contain inside all three volumes that make up this beautiful manga adaptation of the work of HP Lovecraft. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 21st at the launch price of €22.50.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents The Dunwich Horror by HP Lovecraft with adaptation and art by Gou Tanabe

Gou Tanabe's new manga rereading of one of HP Lovecraft's most famous stories

The teacher Gou Tanabe continues his work of manga transposition of HP Lovecraft's masterpieces!

Sensei's latest effort is The Dunwich Horrorone of the most famous stories by the writer from Providence, belonging to the so-called Cthulhu cycle and inserted in the same mythical universe as The Call of Cthulhu and it's The Mountains of Madness. The work arrives on branded shelves J-POP Manga in three volumes contained in an unmissable collector's box available to leave from February 21st in bookshops, comic shops and all online stores!

In Dunwich, a remote village in Massachusetts, deep in a dark and inhospitable countryside, the Whateley family arouses suspicion and anxiety in their fellow citizens. What happens to the numerous herds purchased by grandfather Whateley? Is it possible that they disappear into thin air? What curse could explain the absurd speed of growth of the family's youngest child, little Wilbur, who at ten years old already looks twenty? Rumors of witchcraft have always circulated among the Whateleys and now, with the death of their grandfather, the situation could quickly degenerate and the city of Dunwich could end up bearing the tragic signs.

For his manga adaptations of Lovecraft's cosmic horror stories, very faithful to the dark and disturbing atmospheres evoked by the master of Providence, Gou Tanabe has received several international awards, including a Angoulême Prize and several nominations for Eisner Awards.

By the same author J-POP Manga published The Mountains of Madness, The Call of Cthulhu, The inhabitant of the dark, The Hound and other stories, The color came from space, The shadow that came from time, The Innsmouth Mask.

The preview of the first chapter of the series is available at this link The Dunwich Horror.

The Dunwich Horror

by Gou Tanabe

3 volumes in collector's box

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 224 each, B/W and Colour

Price – €22.50