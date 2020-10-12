Deputies from the LDPR faction have sent a bill to the federal government that allows parents of schoolchildren under 14 who have switched to distance learning due to the pandemic to take sick leave. This was announced in his Telegram channel by one of the authors of the document, Yaroslav Nilov.

The project involves amending the law on compulsory social insurance in case of temporary disability and in connection with motherhood.

State Duma deputies propose to provide an allowance for temporary disability for one of the parents of a student, if unscheduled additional vacations are introduced at the school due to a difficult epidemiological situation, or students go to “distant” due to quarantine.

The authors of the bill note that in the event of the introduction of unscheduled quarantine holidays, many parents of schoolchildren are forced to independently solve the problem of childcare, and they do not always manage to agree with the employer on the provision of additional leave.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, named the conditions under which schoolchildren are sent to distance learning.