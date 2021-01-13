Deputies of the Just Russia faction sent a draft law to the Government of the Russian Federation for consideration, extending the right to receive an insurance pension for the loss of a breadwinner to families of health workers who died from diseases acquired in the course of their work, the press service of the party leader Sergei Mironov said.

According to him, the bill on amendments to the law “On Insurance Pensions” is primarily aimed at doctors who are directly fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At present, families of medical workers who died due to their professional activities receive a one-time allowance, but the Just Russians considered this insufficient.

Mironov referred to the information of the Ministry of Health, which had previously reported that by mid-December, 395 health workers had been declared dead from COVID-19.

In the spring of 2020, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on additional insurance guarantees for doctors, nurses and nurses who directly work with patients with coronavirus. In the event of the death of a health worker, the payment will be about 2.7 million rubles, if he receives a disability due to the transferred COVID-19 – from 680,000 to two million rubles, with temporary disability (without the onset of disability) – 68,000 rubles.