The State Duma has adopted a law on deprivation of citizenship for failure to register for military service

The State Duma has adopted a law on depriving acquired Russian citizenship for failure to register for military service. This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session, available on website “Duma TV”.

Changes are being made to the federal law “On military duty and military service”.

Thus, if the project is approved by the Federation Council and signed by the President, the internal affairs agencies will be obliged to provide information about citizens for whom a decision has been made to accept them into the country’s citizenship, and the oath of allegiance to a Russian citizen is also planned.

Related materials:

The explanatory note to the document states that failure to comply with the obligation to register for military service by a person who has acquired Russian citizenship will serve as grounds for termination of citizenship.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had prepared a bill proposing to expel migrants from Russia for violations of 20 articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses related to public safety and manifestations of extremism.