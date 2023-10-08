At a meeting on October 9, the relevant Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation plans to recommend that the State Duma reject the Communist Party of the Russian Federation bill on the non-use of online voting technology in elections, the committee told Izvestia.

First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee Yuri Sinelshchikov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), who was one of the authors of the document, confirmed to Izvestia that the draft decision refers to non-support of the initiative.

Member of the relevant committee Alexander Teterdinko (United Russia) told Izvestia that he would recommend his colleagues to reject the bill. The MP will be the rapporteur on the issue at Monday’s meeting.

“Remote electronic voting (DEV) increases the percentage of voter participation in elections. It is convenient for many voters, therefore, I believe that the issue of abandoning DEG is completely irrelevant. I will recommend rejecting the bill,” Teterdinko noted.

The CPRF bill was introduced at the end of 2021 as the party’s response to the Duma elections. For almost two years it lay in the lower house of parliament without moving, while the Cabinet of Ministers gave a negative conclusion back in April 2022.

When asked why the document on the abolition of the DEG is being considered only now, the relevant committee explained that the State Duma is actively working to “clear legislative debris.” In anticipation of the presidential campaign and the 2024 EDC, this also applies to initiatives related to elections.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Safe distance: the State Duma will reject the bill to abolish online voting