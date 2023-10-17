Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 1:39 p.m.



The State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) approved this Tuesday in first reading a bill to revoke Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The document will still have to be voted on in the second and third reading and sent to the Federation Council (Upper House), but, judging by what has been declared in recent days by the country’s authorities, there seems to be no doubt about the fact that It will finally be signed by President Vladimir Putin.

“To ensure the security of our country, we withdraw ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” said Duma President Viacheslav Volodin at the beginning of the debate. In his words, such a measure “is the response to the irresponsible attitude of the United States towards global security, which has not ratified the treaty in 23 years while Russia did so in 2000.” “The Russian Federation will do everything possible to protect its citizens and maintain global strategic parity,” Volodin stressed.

These were the arguments put forward by Putin on October 5 in his speech at the Valdai Forum. The top Russian leader assured, however, that his country “does not now need to carry out tests” since “Russia has almost completed the production of new strategic weapons.” In any case, after Putin pointed out the way in the current situation regarding atomic tests, Volodin was quick to emphasize that “the situation in the world has changed. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.” A resumption of nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or China could trigger the beginning of a new arms race between the great powers.