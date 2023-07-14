The State Duma approved raising the age of Russians with military ranks in the reserve by five years

The State Duma approved raising the age limit for one category of Russians in the reserve — reservists with military ranks — by five years. The document was adopted in the second reading. This is reported RIA News.

The bill was introduced by the lower house of parliament in November 2022. The document passed its first reading in January 2023.

According to the document, the term of being in the reserve will depend on the rank of the holder of a military rank. The first category will be in reserve up to 40 years, the second – up to 50 years, and the third – up to 55 years.

After approval by the Federation Council and the signature of the President, the law will come into force in stages, until January 1, 2028. Those who turn 50 in 2024 will retire at 51, those who reach 50 in 2025 at 52, and so on until 2028, when the age for retirement from the reserve of soldiers, sailors, sergeants, foremen , ensigns and midshipmen will be equal to that adopted in the law – with 55 years.

The law will not affect those who were retired from the reserve upon reaching the age limit before January 1, 2024, but they can extend the term of the reserve at their own request.

