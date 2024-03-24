Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, failed to lead his team to victory at home and among its fans, over the German national team, which seemed clear from the beginning, and even from the first seconds of the match, that he was determined to come out with a positive result from the stronghold of the “Roosters”, and his first goal was after Only 7 seconds from “kick-off”.

In his statements to French TV Channel 1 after the match, Deschamps admitted that he was responsible for the defeat, and that his team was far from its level, did not do what it deserved to win, and missed the team play that characterized it throughout its matches, and the players also missed “aggression and ferocity” against a strong competitor. It seemed clear that he regained his health and level after great suffering in 2023.

The global Goal website stated, in its analytical report on the match, that most of the French team’s stars, if not all of them, were very far from their known levels, noting that the spearhead Marcus Thuram did not exist at all, and that Kylian Mbappe was the “captain.” It was not his day, and he did not succeed in scoring against Terstegen, the guard of the “Manschaft” den.

The site gave grades to the players, one of the worst grades obtained by the French national team players throughout their career with the “Roosters.” The site stressed that this performance and the score of 0-2 portend danger and raise concern for the future of the team, a few months before the start of “Euro 2024.” In Germany.

Goalkeeper Bryce Samba, who started in place of Mike Manian, who was absent due to injury, received 3 out of 10, after his modest performance, and the defense line was not better off, as the two centre-backs, Dayo Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard, received 3 out of 10 and 4 out of 10, respectively, as for the full-backs. Right-hander Jules Kounde scored 3 out of 10, and left-back Lucas Hernandez scored 2 out of 10. He did not test his brother Theo, who replaced him in the second half.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot got 4 out of 10, Aurelien Chouamini got 5 out of 10, and Zaire Emery got 3 out of 10, and his replacement, Eduardo Camavinga, was not tested.

Ousmane Dembélé was the best attacking player, and he scored 5 out of 10, thanks to his movements, speed, and threat to Terstegen’s goal, although his performance declined in the second half, until he was replaced in the 83rd minute, and the untested Kolo Mwani came in his place.

As for the first team's star and captain, Mbappe, he was not at his best, and he scored 3 out of 10, despite his success in passing more than once from the left wing, and it seems that he is affected by what is being said about him in the French and Spanish press.

As for spearhead Marcus Thuram, he got 2 out of 10, and he did not benefit from his starting role in this match, and he let down his coach Deschamps, who preferred him over Giroud, who came on in his place in the 61st minute and was not tested.