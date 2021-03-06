One of the characters that has raised the most interest in Resident Evil 8, ignoring Lady Dimitrescu, is the Duke. Little is known about this enigmatic character, who was revealed in the latest Resident Evil event. The Duke will fulfill the role of salesman in the game, replacing the Peddler from Resident Evil 4. Already in the Resident Evil 8 presentation trailer we intuit that a new Peddler could be back, judging by the strange float that appeared in a frame and the bluish light that emanated from it, very similar to the blue flame that marks the Peddler’s areas in Resident Evil 4. Although, at the moment, we don’t know too much about him, The Duke of Resident Evil 8 could have these originss.
These could be the origins of the Duke from Resident Evil 8:
That Capcom has opted for the noble title of Duque does not seem a coincidence. Because the predecessor of the Duchy, in the Middle Ages, we find it in the Slavic Voivodeship. The voivodeship was the territorial division of greater extension of the administrative political system of several countries of Eastern Europe; Romania among them. Some of the most important voivodeships were Wallachia (which counted among its Princes Vlad the Impaler), Transylvania or Moldavia. The vaivoda or voidova was the main governor of these territorial areas, exercising broad administrative, judicial and military functions over them. Finally, due to Polish decentralization, the voivodes ended up losing power.
The blue flame that accompanies the Peddler from Resident Evil 4 is reminiscent of the one on The Duke’s float.
Considering these antecedents, it seems that they could be a very interesting clue of the origins of the Duke from Resident Evil 8. As we mentioned when analyzing the game map, everything indicates that the Town of Resident Evil 8 will be divided into four large areas. So perhaps the Duke directs or directs some of them, before being relegated to being a simple merchant. Capcom will likely decide to settle accounts with the Peddler and offer us a more complete story for The Duke. Something that seems likely, given that the company itself shared, with the first gameplay of the game, that we will find him “in very different situations” and that “he is a very interesting guy.”
“No one is an outsider to the El Duque Emporium.” It’s funny, for the Peddler we were.
Since he appeared in Resident Evil 4, the Peddler has been the protagonist of countless theories; Since he was a relative of Luis Sera, until he is a victim of Las Plagas who has managed to dominate them or that he was an arms dealer for Saddler. And all of them remain as speculations to this day. Hopefully Capcom brings more depth to the secondary in Resident Evil 8 and the Duke has his own story.
