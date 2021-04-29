The popular couple of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, who are increasingly considered the future of a rather aging British monarchy, celebrate their ten years of marriage on Thursday. William, 38, second in line to the throne, and Catherine, 39, were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after meeting at the Scottish University of St. Andrews and sharing seven years of relationship. Ten years later they have three children: Prince George, seven years old; Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three years old.

Having flawlessly performed their duties as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the titles bestowed upon them by the Queen when they married, the couple have become one of the institution’s most esteemed members. Both have managed to combine the performance of their formal duties and charity work with great discretion about their state of mind, and they are already considered the future of the monarchy. They offer a modern face to the royal family, first embodied by Queen Elizabeth II, who at the age of 95 has just lost her husband, Felipe; and by his heir, Prince Charles, 72 years old.

Adapting perfectly to the message ‘Never complain, never explain’, they also present a contrast with Guillermo’s turbulent brother, Enrique, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who shook the institution with their confidences and accusations of racism. “The Cambridge are the most normal family that we have ever seen within the royal family, which bodes well for the future,” according to statements by the expert on the monarchy Penny Junor to AFP.

The controversy with Enrique and Megan



The statements made by Enrique (36 years old) and Meghan (39) to a television program in the United States gave the impression that the relations within the monarchy, and especially between the ‘Fab four’ – as the two brothers and their wives – are tense. The couple denounced a lack of support and accused a member of the institution of racism, without revealing his identity, which prompted Guillermo to defend the monarchy, assuring journalists that his is “not a racist family at all.” Harry also claimed that William and his father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” by social conventions, and Meghan accused Catherine of making her cry before their wedding in 2018.

These episodes have garnered few followers for Harry and Meghan, whose popularity in the UK remains much lower than that of other members of the royal family, who together benefit from increased public sympathy since death. of Felipe. According to the polls, the Cambridge are very popular. Guillermo, for example, is much more appreciated than his father, to the point that a third of the British people wish that he was the one to succeed their grandmother.

As for Catalina, she is the third most popular person in the family and two-thirds of Britons think highly of her, according to a YouGov institute poll released Tuesday. Flattered by much of the press, Catherine earned many accolades for her dignified demeanor and style during Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle. A striking photograph in which she appears with a black veil and mask, with her gaze fixed on the lens, went around the world and led many to compare her with the late Princess Diana, Guillermo’s mother.

“I think she is absolutely extraordinary,” notes Penny Junor, who sees her as the “model of what a future queen should be.” “He has such a presence, such elegance, that he has nothing to envy Guillermo.”