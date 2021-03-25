It is an intrinsic duel, often underground, but latent for years. Who will be the “inheritor” of Cristina Kirchner? ¿Axel Kicillof, whom the former president first chose as her star economist and then catapulted to run the largest province in the country? OR Maximum Kirchner, your own son, head of La Cámpora and who did you plant as your strategic counterweight in the Chamber of Deputies? A new survey measured them for the first time province by province, considering a possible national projection 2023. Y Clarion advance the data this Thursday exclusively.

The study is from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that surveys the entire country. For almost a year, it has been publishing an interesting ranking of governors. And in addition, national leaders such as Alberto Fernández, Cristina, Sergio Massa, Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta pass through the filter. In the logic of this last group, Kirchner Jr. and Kicillof entered the sieve.

The image of the head of the Frente de Todos bloc began to be measured district by district in January. In February they repeated – it showed an improvement – and in March they added the governor. First conclusion: Kicillof has a better valuation than Máximo Kirchner in 23 of the 24 provinces. Or seen from the other corner: the future head of the Buenos Aires PJ only beats him in Santa Cruz.

The best and worst of Kicillof

In the survey of CB, the governor already reflects some of the assets that it has been showing in other national studies. In a highly critical context of public opinion regarding its leaders, it comes with a certain stability in their numbers.

In the framework of the coronavirus pandemic, Kicillof it had no popularity peaks like the President or Larreta, but neither did he experience abrupt falls, as did Alberto Fernández.

At a general level, the image of the governor repeats standard K: their best numbers are in the North, in the province of Buenos Aires and in Santa Cruz. In four from those districts, get valuation balance in favor.

Governor Axel Kicillof, in early February, in a vaccination activity at the Dique Ensenada Hospital. Photo Nievas.

one) Santiago del Estero: 53.3% positive and 32.4% negative.

two) Buenos Aires: + 49.7% and – 49.2%.

3) Formosa: + 46.2% and – 40%.

4) Missions: + 43.7% and – 41.5%.

Later, even but already with a negative differential, they appear Chaco (+ 43.4% and – 45.5%) and Santa Cruz (+ 43.1% and – 45.4%).

The worst of Kicillof (like Cristina or Máximo himself), comes in the central provinces of the country, with a strong anti-K bias: Cordova (+ 20.1% and – 71.3%), Mendoza (+ 26.8% and – 67.2) and CABA (+ 32.5% and -59.5%). In the middle, there is also a strong rejection from Neuquen (+ 32% and – 58.9%).

Another point in favor of the economist, always thinking about a national candidacy, is his high level of knowledge: in large districts the “ns / nc” remains in one digit and only has relatively high figures in saint Louis (18.7%) and The Rioja (15.4%).

The best and worst of Máximo

In this measurement, the head of block K appears below Kicillof. Approve only in Santa Cruz, your district of origin. It is the only province where it has more positive than negative image (+ 45.9% and – 42.8%) and it is enough to surpass the governor.

Complete the podium with Buenos Aires, your current political address and Santiago del Estero, the mecca for Kirchner leaders. In Bonarense land, it shows a relatively good assessment in favor for current times (+ 41.6%), but the rejection is higher (- 51.9). In the province of the Zamora, meanwhile, it is almost tied (+ 40.6 and – 40.7%).

Máximo Kirchner at the event organized by La Corriente Peronista 13 de Abril in Florencio Varela, for the anniversary of Kirchner’s death, in October of last year.

The other two where it achieves a regular performance are Land of Fire (+ 39.2% and – 46.1%) and Formosa (+ 37.4% and – 47%).

The rest is rather lazy and worsened compared to February: it lowered its numbers in 16 of the 24 districts of the country. In six it already has a negative greater than 60%: CABA, Chubut, Jujuy, Río Negro, Cordoba and Mendoza,. In the latter province it is close to 80%: it is the highest rejection of all the leaders measured by CB.

With respect to knowledge level, is a little lower than Kicillof’s: in CurrentsFor example, your “ns / nc” exceeds 30 points.

But beyond this internal within the internal, with a more global look, both face a problem. At least statistical. Even with the sharp drop it experienced almost a year ago, the President measures much better than the two “heirs” from Cristina.

