The Wanda Metropolitano brings together two of the best goalkeepers in the league, with a small pending account between them. The first round match left some of the images of the year, with Dmitrovic kicking a penalty, and scoring it, to overtake Eibar. The gunsmith team had already missed three penalties in the championship (two by Expósito and one by Enrich), so Mendilibar, desperate, appointed the goalkeeper as a thrower from eleven meters.

The Serbian did not fail then, although two months later, in Cádiz, yes he did it before Ledesma. The bottom line is that the coach ran his turn again. The last to try was Esteban Burgos, against Villarreal, and he also wasted it. Namely, Eibar has only scored three penalties out of eight so far in the league.

And if the Basques are not fine from eleven meters, today opposite will be Oblak. In January, in Ipurua, the Slovenian was a goalkeeper who had not stopped a penalty for almost three years. Now he has repelled the last two he has had against, Joselu (Alavés) and Ocampos (Sevilla). With Oblak’s confidence to the maximum, if a penalty is given this afternoon, it will be necessary to see who is encouraged in Eibar to challenge Zamora de la Liga …