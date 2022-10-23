Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak joke on a visit to a factory when they were both colleagues in the British Government / afp

The members of the Conservative Party will decide who is the new leader of the party and prime minister after the public confirmation by Rishi Sunak of his candidacy and the assertion by Boris Johnson, in a virtual meeting with ‘Tory’ deputies, that he also intends to participate. The two held a meeting on Saturday night, but did not agree on a distribution of posts in the future government.

Sunak has published his statement on the internet. In it, he presents himself as “the minister who led the economy in the toughest times”, recalling the measures he took during the pandemic, and affirms that “the challenges we face are even greater, although the opportunities are phenomenal if We choose well.” He adds that he has “a plan to solve the most difficult problems.”

“In the government that I lead there will be integrity, professionalism and responsibility, and I will work day and night,” he concludes. “I ask you for the opportunity to repair our problems, to lead our party and our country to the elections, confident in our track record, firm in our convictions and willing to lead again.”

Change of “culture”



The context of the meeting of the two candidates incited pessimism. Sunak’s resignation as finance minister has been interpreted by Johnson and his supporters as the epicenter of the tsunami of defections that ousted the former prime minister in July. Liz Truss’s election was partly due to persistent accusations of disloyalty to Sunak, who won the MP vote but lost it in the decisive party members’ vote.

Johnson would have offered Sunak a plan to recreate the government that collapsed as a result of the parliamentary group being fed up with the successive scandals caused by the prime minister. Johnson would have promised his supporters in recent days that, in a new term, he would change “the culture” of his time at the head of the Executive.

The former prime minister has summoned conservative deputies to a virtual meeting at eight in the morning this Sunday. One of the attendees has described his appearance as elegant, to underline that there is a new Johnson, more formal and serious. One of the attendees, Jacob Rees-Mogg, assured the BBC that the controversial former prime minister will confirm his candidacy.

In the account of deputies who have publicly declared who they will vote for, the BBC counts 133 in favor of Sunak, 55 with Johnson and 23 with Penny Mordaunt, who does not seem to have a chance of entering the second phase unless something unexpected happens. A trickle of deputies associated with the ‘Brexiter’ and economically liberal faction have expressed their support for Sunak. But Johnson is the favorite among party members.

Truss’s party



The rules of the election require 100 supports in the parliamentary group to go to the second phase. Doubts are being expressed about Johnson’s ability to reach that threshold, though those closest to him say he already has a hundred votes. Monday’s meeting of the European Research Group (ERG), which has backed Johnson in the past, may be crucial. Some relevant members distanced themselves in July from the ‘premier’.

In these circumstances, the prime minister, Liz Truss, has invited conservative deputies to a farewell party at the weekend residence of the heads of government.